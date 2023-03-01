Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's call for a village in Palestine to be "erased" amounted to incitement to violence and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must publicly disavow it, the US State Department has said.

A hardliner in Netanyahu's far-right coalition, Smotrich made the comments at a conference on Wednesday amid a spate of Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank.

Asked about a weekend rampage by illegal settlers through the Palestinian village of Huwara, which an Israeli general on Tuesday described as a "pogrom," Smotrich said, "I think that Huwara needs to be erased".

Smotrich added, "I think that the state of Israel needs to do it, but God forbid not individual people."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Smotrich's comments "were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting."

Price continued, "And just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence."

Palestinian leaders welcomed the State Department reaction.

Smotrich, an extreme-right illegal settler, lives near Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Israel's police have arrested 10 people for suspected involvement in the Huwara attack in which one Palestinian was killed.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and arrested six others suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of an Israeli American in the Israel-occupied West Bank on Monday.

