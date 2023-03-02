The Israeli parliament [Knesset] in a preliminary reading has passed a bill that would legalise capital punishment for those who are charged with terrorism offences.

The bill was approved on Wednesday by 55 to nine votes, according to a statement.

The controversial bill states that someone who kills an Israeli citizen with a racist motive or for the purpose of harming the state of Israel should be sentenced to death.

The proposed bill must be approved and enacted in three voting sessions to be held in the Knesset after being accepted by the government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister and leader of the extreme-right Jewish Strength Party submitted the bill to parliament.

Netanyahu formed a government two months ago, promising his far-right coalition partners to limit the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive and to entrench Israeli control of the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges that he denies, says the changes will restore balance between the branches of government and boost business.