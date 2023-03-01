Türkiye has denounced the recent decision of the Iraqi Council of Ministers to limit the use of the Turkmen language in northern Kirkuk province.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the decision is "a violation of the fundamental rights of the Turkmens, who are one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq."

It is also contradictory to provisions of the Iraqi Constitution "as Article Four of the Constitution stipulates that Turkmen will be the official language in the administrative units in which Turkmen population is concentrated," Ankara said.

"Likewise, Article 125 of the Iraqi Constitution emphasises that the Constitution guarantees the administrative and cultural rights of all components of Iraq," it said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Iraqi authorities should immediately review the decision.