TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Iraq's move to curb Turkmen language 'violates fundamental rights'
Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on Iraqi authorities to immediately review the decision to limit the use of the Turkmen language in the northern province of Kirkuk.
Türkiye: Iraq's move to curb Turkmen language 'violates fundamental rights'
There are no official figures for Iraq’s total Turkmen population, but Turkmen officials say they account for about seven percent of the country's population of more than 40 million. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 1, 2023

Türkiye has denounced the recent decision of the Iraqi Council of Ministers to limit the use of the Turkmen language in northern Kirkuk province.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the decision is "a violation of the fundamental rights of the Turkmens, who are one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq."

It is also contradictory to provisions of the Iraqi Constitution "as Article Four of the Constitution stipulates that Turkmen will be the official language in the administrative units in which Turkmen population is concentrated," Ankara said.

"Likewise, Article 125 of the Iraqi Constitution emphasises that the Constitution guarantees the administrative and cultural rights of all components of Iraq," it said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Iraqi authorities should immediately review the decision.

RECOMMENDED

Such moves "ignore the rights and sensitivities of one of the main components of Iraq and the province of Kirkuk," it said and warned that the decision "will harm the efforts towards establishing a culture of peaceful coexistence in Kirkuk."

The Kirkuk province has a sizeable ethnic Turkmen population dating to the Ottoman centuries, and as Iraq's neighbour, Türkiye has taken a firm stance against "attempts to manipulate" the area's ethnic makeup.

There are no official figures for Iraq’s total Turkmen population, but Turkmen officials say they account for about seven percent of the country's population of more than 40 million.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
How Nigeria benefits from Türkiye’s experience and expertise in tackling terrorism
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate