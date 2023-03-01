Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with several of his counterparts including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers in India’s capital New Delhi.

During their meeting, Cavusoglu thanked Lavrov for Russia’s support after last month’s twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said he also discussed regional issues with Lavrov.

More than 160 Russian rescuers and medical personnel were deployed mostly to Türkiye's province of Kahramanmaras, which was one of the worst-effected areas of the February 6 disaster.

Russian medical specialists such as traumatologists, neurosurgeons as well as anesthesiologists and intensive care specialists also helped treat those who were badly injured by the quake.

A Russian senator, Suleiman Kerimov, also donated 100 million Russian rubles ($1.3 million) to earthquake victims.

Cavusoglu also held talks with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and thanked her for Canada’s support after the earthquakes.