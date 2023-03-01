Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the ongoing crisis in Myanmar was affecting the region's security and welfare and new ways must be found to persuade its military rulers to work with ASEAN to achieve peace.

After meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Wednesday, Anwar said he appreciated his counterpart's reiteration that a five-point peace plan agreed upon between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar's military government must be implemented.

"...but I would certainly suggest exploring new areas how the Myanmar junta can be persuaded to work within ASEAN and resolve the outstanding issue which cannot be considered as purely internal because it is affecting the security and welfare of the region," Anwar said.

READ MORE: Myanmar uses death sentences as a 'tool to crush opposition': UN