WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus' Lukashenko hails ties with China ahead of Xi meeting
In a run-up to the three-day trip, Beijing lauded its "all-weather and comprehensive" strategic partnership with Minsk while Lukashenko said he was looking forward to meeting his "old friend" Xi.
Belarus' Lukashenko hails ties with China ahead of Xi meeting
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says that co-operation with China will continue in all avenues. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 1, 2023

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has hailed his country's ties with Beijing ahead of a closely watched meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

During Wednesday's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Lukashenko said Beijing and Minsk "have no closed topics for cooperation", according to a readout published on the official website of the Belarusian presidency.

"We cooperate in all avenues. Most importantly, we have never set ourselves the task of being friends or working against third countries," Lukashenko said, according to the readout.

"We are doing everything in the interests of our peoples - Belarusian and Chinese. This will continue to be the case," he said.

In an accompanying video clip, Li could be heard telling Lukashenko that President Xi would meet with him Wednesday afternoon to "further plan the development of bilateral relations".

"We are confident that relations between Belarus and China will continue to move forward, building on the friendship between the two countries," Li said.

READ MORE:Belarus opposition reportedly destroys Russian plane

RECOMMENDED

Belarus, China relations with Russia

The state visit to the Chinese capital by Lukashenko - a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - comes after Beijing laid out a position of ostensible neutrality on the year-long war in Ukraine.

China has been criticised by Western countries for failing to condemn Moscow's attacks on its European neighbour and has reacted angrily to recent claims by the United States and NATO that it may be contemplating arms transfers to Russia.

The Belarusian leader called China's position on the Ukraine crisis "a testimony to its peaceful foreign policy as well as a new and original step that will have a far-reaching impact all over the world", according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi has spoken to Putin several times since the war began, but he has not done so with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Belarus shares a border with both Ukraine and Russia, but is financially and politically dependent on the Putin administration.

Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging ground for its Ukraine offensive, and Kiev has expressed concern that Minsk may provide further support in Moscow's war effort.

READ MORE:Why China and Russia are partnering up

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo