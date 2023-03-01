Top US diplomat Antony Blinken is set to face Russia's Sergey Lavrov for a G20 meeting, with Ukraine and tensions with China set to overshadow attempts to forge unity among the world's top economies.

A meeting was seen as unlikely between the two men, who have not been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali in July when, according to Western officials, the Russian foreign minister walked out.

Lavrov arrived late on Tuesday in India, which has not condemned the war, and will use his G20 attendance to lay into the West, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Western countries want to "take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands," the ministry's English-language statement said.

"The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries," it added.

Last week, a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bengaluru failed to agree on a common statement after Russia and China sought to water down language on the Ukraine war.

'Spy balloon'