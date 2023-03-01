Iran has announced it developed a long-range cruise missile that can target enemies in the region amid tensions with US and Israel.

The cruise missile - named “Paveh” - has a range of 1,650 kilometres and has been added to Iran’s military inventory, according to Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force.

On Friday, the chief commander of the Guards made a statement implying that Iranian missiles can target US bases with pinpoint accuracy, without elaborating further.

Hajizadeh specifically mentioned US bases in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other places as vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

While regional experts confirm that Paveh is indeed capable of striking American assets in the region, they also highlight the deterrents the US has in its arsenals to neutralize such air-borne threats.

John Krzyzaniak, a researcher on Iran at Washington-based think tank Wisconsin Project, told TRT World that while military installations with air defence systems can probably shoot Paveh missiles down, undefended sites will always be at risk.

"Of course this was already the case, since Iran already has other cruise missiles and suicide drones that fill this role. Even the Paveh has probably been in service with the IRGC for several years, even though it was not publicized," Krzyzaniak said.

"As best we can tell, Paveh is the next generation version of the Quds missile, which Iran transferred to the Houthis in Yemen several years ago. So I don’t think this changes the strategic situation really, regarding the US role or Israel."

The missile Paveh, which has reportedly been operational, is dedicated to Iranian forces killed in the country’s northwestern region, according to Hajizadeh.

Footage released from Iranian media, shows the missile precisely hitting the target that is somewhat different from previous missiles. The new missile has folding wings.

Tehran says Iran’s program is purely defensive and aims to deter possible threats to its soil and assets.

Experts, however, say that even if claims about the Paveh missile are accurate, it won't significantly impact the defence strategies of Israel or the United States.

They believe that the announcement made by the Islamic Republic is aimed at enhancing its public image and countering the negative perception of the government, both nationally and internationally, amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the country.

Dr Uzi Rubin, the founder and original director of Israel Defense Ministry's Missile Defense Organization, explainsthat a ballistic missile functions as a rocket, launching vertically with a motor that eventually stops working. However, due to inertia, the missile continues to fly forward. In contrast, a cruise missile is more like a small aircraft, powered by a jet engine, and flies like a commercial aeroplane but without passengers.

He further said that Iran has previously declared to possess cruise missiles capable of covering longer distances.

“They have claimed already for more than 10 years that they have cruise missiles that can go 2,000 kilometres,” he said.

"It’s quite surprising that now they are saying that they have achieved the range of 1,650 km, 10 years after claiming that they have a range of 2,000 km. Apparently, their previous cruise missiles were not very successful.”

Revenge of Soleimani

Hajizadeh in his speech at state media underlined that Tehran did not intend to target “poor soldiers” in revenge for Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) top general Qassem Soleimani’s assassination.

The US, with an order of then-president Donald Trump, in cooperation with Israel killed Soleimani in 2020 in a drone strike in the airport of Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

US and Israel consider IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation and its members as legitimate targets.

The assassination sparked outrage in Iran and Tehran government swore vengeance against the US.

Tehran is backing armed forces in Syria and Iraq that often targets US military bases with drone and bomb attacks in these two fragile states.

“God willing, we are looking to kill Trump. [Former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo, [former US general Kenneth] McKenzie and military commanders who issued the order should be killed,” Hajizadeh said.