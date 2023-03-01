After Moscow started what it called a "special military operation" against its neighbour Ukraine on February 24, 2022, many countries announced sanctions against Russia, in an attempt to inhibit its ability to finance its offensive against Kiev.

Prominent Russian oligarchs, political officials, the country's financial, energy and production sectors, as well as its access to international markets, have all been subject to sanctions.

But the rising prices of energy exports have enabled Russia to replenish its finances and stave off a sharp decline.

While the European Union, one of Russia’s main trading partners, has managed to reduce its imports of Russian natural gas by 55 percent, rising gas prices as well as focusing on new buyers has boosted Russian energy exports, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to World Economic Forum, 2022’s high oil and gas prices and the rise in China’s and India’s oil purchases from Russia, coupled with Moscow's de-dollarisation strategy, have acted as effective buffers by partially counteracting the effects of sanctions.

Russia's oil production rose 2 percent last year to 535 million tons, while oil exports increased 7 percent, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We have ensured the stability of the economic situation and protected our citizens," said Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in his state of the nation address, adding that the West had failed in its objective to "destabilise Russian society”.

All things considered, despite the scale and scope of the unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, the Russian economy is still standing.

READ MORE: One year to Russia-Ukraine conflict: How has it impacted the world

Russia's reserves

Before the start of the war, Russia's total reserves amounted to around $630 billion, according to the World Bank.

By November 2022 they had dropped to around $560 billion, resulting in a loss for the Bank of Russia of about $80 billion.

Despite sanctions such as freezing Moscow's international reserves and Russian banks losing access to the SWIFT financial transfer system, roughly $300 billion remained available at the end of 2022.

These reserves enable the Russian central bank, which has taken on the role of defending the economy against sanctions, to intervene in the currency and debt markets, and sustain the necessary conditions to ensure Russian banks continue interacting with global markets.

READ MORE: Putin delivers nuclear warning to West over Ukraine, suspends START pact