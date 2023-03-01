Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the weekend presidential election by the electoral commission after defeating two of his closest rivals.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, which released the outcome early on Wednesday confirmed Tinubu passed the benchmark of 25 percent of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and capital.

Tinubu, candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC), won 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and 6.1 million for Labour Party's Peter Obi, according to results.

Political kingmaker

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians hoped a clean vote would open the way to a leader able to tackle insecurity, ease economic malaise and manage poverty in the country.

The voting on Saturday was mostly peaceful but was troubled by long delays at many polling stations, while technical hitches disrupted the uploading of results to a central website, fuelling concerns over vote rigging.

Tinubu, 70, is a long-time political kingmaker, who ran on his record as Lagos state governor from 1999 to 2007. But during campaigning he faced questions over his health, past graft accusations, and ties to Buhari's legacy.