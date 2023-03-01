At least 36 people have been killed and scores injured after two trains collided head-on in central Greece, but the cause of the country's deadliest rail crash in decades remains unclear.

The deadly crash prompted Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis to resign on Wednesday, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”

Greece declared a three-day national mourning following the in the incident, which is considered the worst train accident in the country.

Multiple cars had derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision near Tempe, some 380 kilometres north of Athens late on Tuesday.

"We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds," said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

"We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides...then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, the fire was right and left."

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Carriages caught fire

Konstantinos Agorastor, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV the two trains collided head-on — a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa.