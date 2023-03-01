Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Ukraine said it had survived a months-long winter onslaught of Russian strikes on water and energy infrastructure, as it marked the first day of spring on Wednesday.

But Kyiv was under intense pressure in the eastern town of Bakhmut, while Moscow said it had downed a "massive" barrage of Ukrainian drones launched at the Crimean peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Since October, Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting millions of people's water, heating and electricity supplies.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had overcome "winter terror" brought against his country by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and hailed the first day of spring as another "major defeat" for the Kremlin.

"We survived the most difficult winter in our history. It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable," Kuleba said in a statement.

Following are the latest updates:

1726 GMT - Ukraine rejects Russian claims of receiving radioactive material

Ukraine has rejected Russian claims that it received radioactive material to stage a “nuclear provocation” against Moscow.

“Russia’s claim that Ukraine has received radiological material to stage a ‘provocation’ is fake news. Ukraine is strictly committed to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

He urged the public not to be “misled by Russian propaganda textbook,” noting that Russians “often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”

1306 GMT - China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

The presidents of China and Belarus have issued a joint statement urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

That amounted to an endorsement of an earlier Chinese 12-point peace proposal that calls for the territorial integrity of all countries to be respected.

The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed and has failed to gain much support.

1250 GMT - Half of Swiss favour allowing arms transfers to Ukraine: poll

One in two people in Switzerland favour relaxing the country's military neutrality to allow the transfer of Swiss-made arms to Ukraine by third countries, according to a new poll.

The issue of Switzerland's long tradition of neutrality has been under debate since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago.

While the wealthy Alpine country, which is not a member of the European Union, has followed the bloc's lead on sanctions targeting Moscow, it has so far shown less flexibility on its strict military neutrality.

Despite pressure from Kiev and its allies, Switzerland has so far refused to allow countries that hold Swiss-made weaponry to re-export it to war-ravaged Ukraine.

To date, it has rejected explicit requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark, pointing to its War Materiel Act, which bars all re-export if the recipient country is in an international armed conflict.

1040 GMT - Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing 'nuclear provocations'

Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing "nuclear provocations," claiming radioactive material was delivered to the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk.

"On February 16, containers with radioactive substances and English-language labelling were delivered from the territory of one of the European states to the port of Chornomorsk (Odessa region), bypassing customs inspection," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website, citing Ukrainian media.

"On February 19, similar containers containing the radioactive substance 'Californium-252' ... actively used in checking the integrity of nuclear reactors of nuclear power plants, were delivered to the port of Odessa on one of the bulk carriers."

According to the ministry, the radioactive monitoring system was disabled at the time of the cargo's handling.

"As a result of a journalistic investigation, it was established that the supplier of this radioactive substance is the American company Frontier Technology Corp., engaged in the production of containers for radioactive isotopes, especially neutron radiation sources," it said.

The ministry quoted Ukrainian bloggers as voicing concern over the possibility of delivery of components for ammunition modification and "even manufacturing a dirty bomb."

