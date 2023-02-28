Sudanese security forces have shot dead an anti-coup protester during a demonstration in Khartoum, according to pro-democracy medics.

The man, who has not been identified, died after "being shot in the chest with a live bullet by the coup forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Tuesday.

They said the death brings to 125 the number killed in a crackdown against recurrent pro-democracy demonstrations since the October 2021 coup in the impoverished northeast African country.

In a statement police said protesters "used excessive violence against security forces", leading "a number of policemen" to be injured.

Sudan has been gripped by political and economic turmoil since the putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, which sparked cuts in crucial international aid.

The coup derailed a short-lived transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al Bashir.

