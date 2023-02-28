Northwest Syria is in the midst of a "very high number" of cholera outbreaks in the wake of deadly earthquakes that exacerbated an already dire humanitarian landscape, the UN's humanitarian affairs chief has said.

"The risk of disease is growing amid preexisting cholera outbreaks," Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly February 6 temblors devastated wide stretches of Syria and Türkiye.

"The prices of food, household costs, other essential items climb higher." he said.

Immediate action needs to be taken to restore drinking water to the people of the region to address "the pervasive threat of cholera in Syria, northwest and beyond," he added.

More than 50,000 people have died in Türkiye and Syria following the quakes, which toppled thousands of buildings and caused major damage throughout the region.

In Syria, Griffiths said, hundreds of buildings remain at risk of collapsing with thousands in the city of Aleppo potentially needing to be demolished.

"Many people, of course, are afraid to return to their homes yet to be certified safe," he said.

