Hong Kong will lift its mask mandate on Wednesday, ending the city’s last major restriction imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's chief executive, John Lee, said masks will no longer be required both outdoors and indoors, including on public transit, but some high-risk areas including hospitals and elderly homes can still require their use.

Lee’s announcement at a news briefing on Tuesday came a day after neighbouring Macao eased its mask rule and brings the financial hub closer to life in pre-pandemic days.

Lee said he made the decision because the city did not see a rebound in infections and has built an immunity barrier.

“In order to give people a very clear message that Hong Kong is resuming normalcy, I think this is the right time to make the decision,” he said.

He said the return to normalcy would be beneficial to Hong Kong’s economic development and international competitiveness.