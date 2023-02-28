Sameh Aktash, a Palestinian who recently helped victims of February 6 quakes in Türkiye, has faced his fate on returning to his country -getting killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

Aktash, 37, whose family says he "loved life and helped others in his hometown and in Türkiye, which he adored," was shot in the abdomen.

On Sunday, Aktash was killed and dozens of others injured in attacks carried out by Israeli settlers under the protection of the Israeli army in the village of Zatara, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Aktash had visited Türkiye several times with his family, and when the earthquake occurred, he decided to go and provide assistance to the affected people.

In coordination with his brother Yasser, who lives in the city of Bursa in northwestern Türkiye, Aktash and his family provided aid to earthquake victims.

"Sameh distributed about two trucks of foodstuff, blankets, and bedding in the Turkish areas hit by the earthquake," Sameh's older brother Wasel Aktash said.

"What we have offered to the brothers in Türkiye is little, and it is something that is not to be mentioned, and they have a great place in our hearts," Wasel, said.

Israel authorities block first aid