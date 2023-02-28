Two senior regional members of Daesh have been killed in Afghanistan in recent weeks in separate operations by the Taliban security forces, a Taliban spokesman has announced.

Taliban forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional Daesh intelligence and operations chief, during a raid in Kabul over the weekend, Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman for the Taliban government, said in a statement.

A news outlet allied with Daesh on Tuesday posted confirmation of Fateh's death on an Daesh-run Telegram chat.

Fateh previously served in different positions, including as military leader, of the terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Mujahid said that Fateh was the mastermind of attacks on diplomatic missions, mosques, and other targets in Kabul.

Earlier this month in a separate operation in Kabul, three Daesh members, including senior leader Ijaz Amin Ahingar, were killed.

Mujahid said that a number of other Daesh members, including foreign nationals planning deadly attacks, also have been detained in recent days.

