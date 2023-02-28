China has declared that it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed US criticism as politicising the issue.

China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

“Politicising the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the US's own credibility,” Mao said, in response to complaints from US officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative.

Her comments came amid continuing questions about how the virus that has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide first emerged.

Most recently, the US Department of Energy assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab.

The report has not been made public.