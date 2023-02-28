WORLD
3 MIN READ
China defends handling of COVID pandemic amid new report of Wuhan lab leak
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao says “politicising the issue of virus tracing will not smear" Beijing but "will only damage the US's own credibility”.
China defends handling of COVID pandemic amid new report of Wuhan lab leak
A news report published over the weekend quoted the US Department of Energy as saying that it assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a laboratory. / AFP
By Ted Regencia, Sunbul Sayedi
February 28, 2023

China has declared that it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed US criticism as politicising the issue.

China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

“Politicising the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the US's own credibility,” Mao said, in response to complaints from US officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative.

Her comments came amid continuing questions about how the virus that has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide first emerged.

Most recently, the US Department of Energy assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab.

The report has not been made public.

RECOMMENDED

Others in the US intelligence community disagree, citing differing opinions within the government.

“There is just not an intelligence community consensus,” John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday.

The US Energy Department's conclusion was first reported over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal, which said the classified report was based on new intelligence and noted in an update to a 2021 document. The DOE oversees a national network of labs in the US.

White House officials on Monday declined to confirm press reports about the assessment.

In 2021, officials released an intelligence report summary that said four members of the U.S. intelligence community believed with low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, and a fifth believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

READ MORE:China set to reopen borders, scraps Covid quarantine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo