Syafiq Mardi, 29, has just finished his meeting with friends in Singapore on a sunny Sunday.

The group decided to finalise a target of food packets to be shipped to Türkiye, as Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, is just weeks away.

“But this is short term and in the coming days, we are working on sustainable donations to be part of rebuilding Türkiye,” Mardi told Anadolu Agency (AA) from Singapore.

A graduate of Cukurova University in the southern Adana province, Mardi first landed in Türkiye back in 2013 for studies.

After studying Islamic theology, arts and history, he graduated last year under Türkiye Scholarships, a government-funded higher education scholarship programme run by Türkiye's Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

Back home, Mardi is involved in volunteer work to ship relief, in cash and kind, for earthquake-hit people in Türkiye.

As part of Be Kind Project, a local Singaporean organisation, “we collected more than $20,000 in just one week besides other necessary items including food, clothes,” Mardi said.

“Now we are working on a long-time project like in education and social building activities,” he said, adding: “Now is my time to repay kindness of Türkiye. It is in a sense of gratitude to pay back to Turkish society.”

Türkiye provides necessary funding, facility for stay and other activities to international students for studies ranging from high school to post-doctoral degrees.

Many of these international students are funded by the YTB programme. Currently, there are more than 170,000 international students pursuing various degrees in the country.

Soon after the two powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye on February 6, many international students jumped into search, rescue and relief operations.

The death toll from the massive tremors has climbed to 44,374, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others have been injured.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes, centred in Kahramanmaras province, have been followed by over 10,200 aftershocks so far.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other southern and southeastern provinces including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

READ MORE:From survival mode to self-care: Quake survivors have come a long way

'We have to help each other'

From the Turkish capital Ankara, Sherhan Upahm Abas, 27, joined a group to help people in the quake-hit region.

A native of Bangsamoro, the southern Muslim-majority autonomous region of the Philippines, Abas, along with a group which consisted of students from Malaysia, Bangsamoro, Indonesia and a Rohingya, travelled to Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep.

"Whenever we are in need, Türkiye is always there for us," said Abas, who is studying for a master’s in information system at Ankara’s Gazi University.

“It is not just about religion. We are brothers. We have to help each other,” he stressed, recalling the “sad situation” of the Türkiye quakes.

Abas said: “I don’t think anyone can resist helping these quake-affected people.”

Led by Yilmaz Balcin of the Türkiye-based International Youth Forum, the group distributed blankets, food parcels, shoes, solar panels, and jackets among quake-affected people.

READ MORE: A father rummages through quake rubble to find his daughters' memories

Psychosocial support

Aung Naing Shwe, 31 and a victim of Myanmar’s persecution of Rohingya, has not visited his family since he landed in Türkiye in 2018.

A PhD candidate at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, Shwe told AA that he helped the quakes-affected people with a focus on psychosociological needs.

“I visited camps and talked to quake-affected people, who needed psychosocial support,” said Shwe, who has worked for four years as a psychological counsellor.

“Türkiye is supporting people everywhere around the world, especially our Rohingya community in every aspect… be it medical or education,” Shwe said, as he recalled support extended by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), a state-run development aid agency, and AFAD to Rohingya communities living in Bangladesh.

“It has been very effective for our people,” he said, adding: “Providing education to us is everything for a community like ours.”