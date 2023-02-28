China has accused the US of "endangering" peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after a US reconnaissance aircraft flew through the strait.

The People's Liberation Army(PLA) said in a statement that its forces closely monitored the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane on Monday, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, as it flew through the strait which separates China from Taiwan.

"The US side's actions deliberately interfered with and disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We firmly oppose this," it added.

Theatre forces remain on “high alert” at all times and “resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

China, which considers the island of Taiwan and the strait its sovereign territory, opposes the US military presence in the region.

Navigation and reconnaissance activities by the US Navy in the region have led to tension between the two countries.

READ MORE:China criticise US officials' Taiwan visit amid deterioration in relations

'We don't accept coercion'

Earlier on Monday, China said Washington has “no right” to point fingers at Beijing’s relations with Moscow after the US accused China of “considering sending lethal equipment” to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine.