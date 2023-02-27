Swiss food giant Nestle will halt all production in Myanmar, a spokesperson has said, the latest firm to draw back from the country after a military coup two years ago.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, sparking widespread unrest and tanking the economy.

A raft of foreign companies has since exited the market, including oil giants TotalEnergies and Chevron, and Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor.

Due to the "current economic situation" Nestle's factory in the commercial hub Yangon, as well as its head office, would "cease operations", a spokesperson said on Monday, without giving a timeframe.

Nestle sells Nescafe instant coffee, Maggi noodles and Milo chocolate malt beverage in Myanmar.

A Myanmar firm would instead market and distribute Nestle products from Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, the spokesperson said.

"We will do all we can to support everyone affected by this decision," they added.

The spokesperson said there were 138 employees at Nestle's Myanmar factory and head office.