WORLD
4 MIN READ
Donors pledge nearly $1.2B to help millions of people in war-torn Yemen: UN
The United Nations had appealed for $4.3 billion to deliver aid this year to 21.7 million people going hungry in the war-ravaged country — and urged warring parties to turn a fragile truce into lasting peace.
Donors pledge nearly $1.2B to help millions of people in war-torn Yemen: UN
The UN is holding a seventh pledging conference for Yemen in seven years but hoped the next such gathering could focus on rebuilding the broken country rather than staving off hunger. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
February 27, 2023

Donors have pledged nearly $1.2 billion at a conference in Geneva to help the United Nations deliver aid this year to millions of people going hungry in war-ravaged Yemen.

"I'm glad to say that we've had 31 pledges announced today and these pledges come to just about $1.2 billion," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced at the end of the conference on Monday.

The United Nations says more than 21.7 million people — two-thirds of Yemen's population — need humanitarian assistance this year. With its appeal, it aims to reach the 17.3 million most vulnerable of them.

"Together, let us at long last turn the tide of suffering. Let us give hope to the people of Yemen," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in opening the conference in Geneva.

"We have a real opportunity this year to change Yemen's trajectory and move towards peace."

Last year, the UN raised more than $2.2 billion to enable aid agencies to reach nearly 11 million people across the country every month.

READ MORE: Is Yemen bracing for bloody flare-up as Houthis resume hostilities?

'Ending the war'

Yemen has been wracked by a devastating war since 2014, pitting Iran-backed Houthi rebels against the internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Since then, the war has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths both directly and indirectly, and pushed the nation to the brink of famine.

RECOMMENDED

A truce that began on April 2 last year expired on October 2, but many of its provisions have held, giving "a measure of hope for the future," Guterres said.

"After years of death, displacement, destruction, starvation and suffering, the truce delivered real dividends for people," he said.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed told Monday's conference: "Ending the humanitarian crisis starts with ending the war."

READ MORE: Houthis stage attack on Yemen's oil port in first after truce

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would pledge hundreds of millions of dollars, as he also called for a lasting end to the crisis.

"As long as the fighting goes on, so will the suffering," he said in a video message.

In addition, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Geneva that the world "keeps closing its eyes far too often" on the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Yemen.

She said Germany would provide $127 million, mindful of the 400,000 children in the country suffering from "the severest, most extreme hunger".

READ MORE: Türkiye supports Yemen's territorial integrity, sovereignty: Cavusoglu

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity