Bodies of migrants wash ashore after deadly shipwreck in Italy
Over 62 migrants including minors drown while dozens remain missing after wooden boat broke up and sank off the coast of Italy’s southern Calabria.
According to the interior ministry, nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year. / AFP
February 27, 2023

Italy's coastguard continue to search the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as the death toll rose to 62 putting the new government's migrant policy under scrutiny.

The overloaded wooden boat broke up and sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy's southern coast, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

The death toll rose on Monday to 62, according to a coast guard official, adding that that number looked likely to increase.

Sergio di Dato, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team offering psychological support to the survivors, said there were cases of children orphaned in the disaster.

"One Afghan 12-year-old boy lost his entire family, all nine of them - four siblings, his parents and other very close relatives," he told journalists.

Firefighters from the town of Cutro readied a speed boat to head out on a fresh search of the area as helicopters flew overhead.

At Le Castella, where a 15th century fortress dominates the shoreline, the coastguard recovering the body of a woman who looked to be in her early 20s.

Loud boom

The charity said survivors described how "during the night, near the coast, they heard a loud boom, the boat broke and they all fell into the water."

The survivors were "in shock... some say they saw relatives fall into the water and disappear, or die".

Three suspected human traffickers were arrested and police were searching for a fourth, media reports said Monday.

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, which is the world's deadliest.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elected in September, has pledged to curb migrant arrivals.

Her government pushed through a controversial law last week that forces migrant aid charities to perform only one life-saving rescue mission at a time before heading directly to ports, which are often far away.

Critics say the measure violates international law and will result in more people drowning.

According to the interior ministry, nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
