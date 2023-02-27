Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has paid a visit to Türkiye in a show of solidarity after the devastating earthquakes that killed at least 44,374 people in Türkiye and 5,914 in neighbouring Syria.

"Our visit is a message of friendship and solidarity," Shoukry told journalists alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, behind an aid ship docked at Mersin's port.

"We, as the Egyptian government and the Egyptian people, wholeheartedly believe that Türkiye will overcome this as soon as possible. It is a great disaster," he said.

Hailing the support and solidarity Egypt displayed immediately after deadly earthquakes shook southern Türkiye earlier this month, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday that the two countries were "opening a new chapter in relations."

"Developing relations between Türkiye and Egypt is in the interest of both countries, but not only for both countries, but also important for the peace, stability and development of the our region," said Cavusoglu.

READ MORE:Live updates: Deadly 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye