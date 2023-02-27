The needs of earthquake survivors are evolving as they slowly come to terms with the reality of their new lives. While their initial priority was obtaining survival supplies and shelter, their focus is now changing toward the matter of hygiene such as accessing personal grooming items, a relief group official has revealed to TRT World.

“People now want nail cutters. They want toilet paper, shampoos, soaps,” said Memduh Kayiklik, director of the Human and Civilization Foundation’s operation in Kahramanmaras, one of the badly hit provinces. “They also want haircuts. So we have arranged for around twenty barbers (at a relief camp).”

The earthquakes that struck 11 provinces in southern Turkiye and parts of Syria on February 6 have killed over 50,000 and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, forcing them to seek shelter in tents set up by AFAD and other aid organisations.

The powerful 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes flattened entire neighbourhoods, shattered families and shuttered businesses.

The buildings that still stand in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre, are skeletal remains with broken window panes, concrete heaps and furniture dangling from what used to be bedrooms and living rooms. Most are unsuitable for survivors to move back in unless they are rebuilt.

The Turkish government is already in the process of identifying vulnerable apartments, houses and commercial establishments. The process to register survivors and their needs for future accommodation has already begun.

Kayiklik’s foundation, known in Turkish as the Insan ve Medeniyet Vakfi, is one of nine registered with the government. It is eligible to receive financial assistance from Ankara and everyday it distributes food among more than 80,000 people across earthquake-hit areas.

The needs of the survivors have shifted with time.

“First, all they wanted was bread and water. Many bakeries in Kahramanmaras were either demolished or badly damaged. There is no shortage of food now, we have plenty to feed the people,” Kayiklik said in an interview last week at Kahramanmaras.

“But the most important thing is that survivors don’t want to feel alone in these crucial times,” he added, almost in a hushed voice as he measured his words and nodded several times before speaking.

On the night of February 20, another earthquake centred in Hatay sent a ripple all the way to Kahramanmaras, where he had set up a regional office in a school. The false ceilings of the four-storey building shook, sending many mothers with babies and kids running outside.

“No need to panic. It’s alright now. The earthquake hit Hatay. We’ll be fine,” he announced on a megaphone and returned to work.

In the Guzelyali neighbourhood, not far from the airport of Adana, another earthquake-hit city, a few volunteers sorting piles of donated shoes, jackets, and sweaters echoed Kayiklik.