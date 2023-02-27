Relief efforts in southern Türkiye and northern Syria continue, three weeks after two powerful 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck Türkiye's province of Kahramanmaras, and as a new earthquake struck the country on Monday.

The latest developments come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Monday that his government will take the necessary steps to prepare cities for future disasters.

The February 6 quakes were followed by at least 9,136 aftershocks, according to the country's disaster management agency AFAD, as well as a third 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which struck Türkiye's Hatay province on February 20.

Another 5.6 magnitude quake was also reported on Monday in Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province killing at least one person.

At least 44,374 people have died in Türkiye and 5,914 people have been reported dead in Syria.

Following are the latest updates:

1605 GMT — US 'ramping up' support for Türkiye, Syria quake victims

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has said it is expediting efforts to support earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, announcing the start of construction on a field hospital that will be able to provide assistance to 100 patients at a time.

“We at USAID are ramping up the delivery of humanitarian assistance to get the people of Türkiye and Syria the help they desperately need, and help to quickly recover,” Sarah Charles, who leads the agency’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, told reporters on a conference call.

“As you can imagine medical needs following the earthquakes are immense.”

In addition to working to support hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Türkiye and Syria, USAID said it and the Pentagon broke ground on a field hospital in Türkiye’s Hatay province, which will have 100 beds and surgical and intensive care units.

1553 GMT — World Bank estimates quake damages at $34B

The devastating February 6 earthquake and aftershocks that hit southern Türkiye have caused damages worth more than $34 billion in the country, according to the World Bank.

The amount is equivalent to four percent of Türkiye's GDP in 2021, the Washington-based institution said, adding that the estimate does not account for the costs of reconstruction that were "potentially twice as large," a statement said.

1540 GMT — Turkish Embassy in Peru sends aid to quake victims in Türkiye

Aid for quake victims in Türkiye collected by the Turkish Embassy in Peru has been sent to the country, according to an embassy statement.

Despite the great geographical distance between Türkiye and Peru, friends of Türkiye in Peru, who deeply share the pain of the Turkish nation in the wake of the devastating quakes, showed great interest in the aid drive, the embassy said.

“We sincerely thank our esteemed citizens, our dear Peruvian friends, and friends of Türkiye in Peru for their valuable contributions to our donation drive,” it added.

According to diplomatic sources, with the help of contributions of Turkish citizens living in the country and the Peruvian people, 9.5 tons of aid was collected, including heaters, sleeping bags, winter clothes and nearly 4,000 blankets.

1412 GMT — Number of wounded increase in Malatya quake

Some 110 others have been injured in the new 5.6 magnitude quake, according to Yunus Sezer, head of AFAD.

Sezer said 32 people were rescued from the debris, while search and rescue efforts are underway in two buildings.

Some 29 buildings were destroyed in the earthquake and 657 people took part in the search and rescue efforts, he added.

1352 GMT — Turkish president pledges to preserve fabric of quake-hit historical provinces

Türkiye's president has promised not to allow major changes to the fabric of the country's southern regions amid efforts to rebuild from the devastation caused by twin earthquakes earlier this month.

"We cannot ignore structural changes to our (quake-hit) cities, where we've been living in brotherhood and which have been home to civilisations for thousands of years," Erdogan said in a press briefing on a visit to Adiyaman, one of the provinces badly hit by the earthquakes.

Pledging that his government will take the necessary steps to prepare cities for future disasters, Erdogan said construction would not be allowed in areas near fault lines or prone to soil liquefaction during earthquakes.

1252 GMT — Indonesian field hospital treats over 2,000 people in quake-hit Türkiye

Physicians and paramedical staff from Indonesia have treated over 2,000 people in earthquake-hit Türkiye, an official from the country said.

Dr. Corona Rintawan, deputy head of Indonesian field hospital, said in a written statement that around 70 percent of patients who were treated by the Indonesian emergency medical team, complained of “respiratory problems.”

The health problems, he said, could have been caused due to weather, shelter conditions and dust as the process of dismantling of debris is still going on.

Indonesia set up its field hospital on February 15 in the Hassa district of Hatay, one of the 11 provinces hit by the massive twin earthquakes on February 6, which caused widespread devastation.

1247 GMT — Egypt showed friendship in 'difficult times' with Türkiye