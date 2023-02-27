WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus opposition reportedly destroys Russian plane
The opposition lead praised Belarusians who resisted Russia's "hybrid occupation" of Belarus and Ukraine, following what her adviser dubbed the "most successful diversion" since the war began.
Belarus opposition reportedly destroys Russian plane
According to news media close to the opposition, the target was a Russian A-50 surveillance plane. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 27, 2023

Belarus's exiled opposition has announced that partisans from the Pieramoha plan, who wish to remove President Alexander Lukashenko, destroyed a Russian plane at an airstrip near the capital.

"Partisans... confirmed a successful special operation to blow up a rare Russian plane at the airfield in Machulishchy near Minsk," a close adviser of opposition figurehead Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tweeted on Sunday.

"This is the most successful diversion since the beginning of 2022," Franak Viacorka said, adding that the Russian plane was worth 330 million euros.

"I am proud of all Belarusians who continue to resist the Russian hybrid occupation of Belarus & fight for the freedom of Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

"Your brave actions show the world that Belarus stands against imperial aggression. Glory to our heroes!"

READ MORE:Russia, Ukraine spar at UN with rival tributes to conflict dead

'Hybrid occupation'

RECOMMENDED

According to Viacorka, the two Belarusians who used drones to carry out the operation, had already left the country and were safe.

It was not possible to independently verify the reported operation and the Russian army has for the moment made no statement.

Belarus has not taken a direct role in Moscow's attack on Ukraine, but did allow territory to be used by Russian forces for their 2022 offensive.

Kiev says Russia has also used Belarusian air strips as a base from which to launch strikes on Ukraine.

In recent months, Belarus and Russia have held a series of military operations and Ukraine has expressed fears that Minsk will enter the conflict.

READ MORE:Ukraine to 'defeat everyone', vows Zelenskyy as conflict enters 2nd year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity