TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
London mosque holds charity event for quake victims in Türkiye
At least 44,374 people have been killed and over 13 million others displaced by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.
London mosque holds charity event for quake victims in Türkiye
Traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts were sold as part of a fundraising event organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
February 27, 2023

A Turkish mosque in North London has held a fundraising event to raise money for victims in the quake-hit areas.

Sunday's fundraiser, organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington, sold a variety of traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ebu Bekir Tezgel, the chief imam at the mosque, said proceeds from the event will be donated to quake victims in Türkiye.

"Every year we organise events like this, but this is specifically for earthquake victims," he said.

Tezgel also noted that so far they have sent a total of £43,000 (over $51,000) and 50,000 tonnes of clothes and food items to victims as part of the mosque's charity campaigns.

RECOMMENDED

"May Allah accept the good of all our philanthropist brothers and sisters," he said.

At least 44,374 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Container homes from Qatar, other countries on their way to Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity