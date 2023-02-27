Israeli settlers have stormed the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, setting fire to several homes and cars and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

More than 350 Palestinians were injured during the overnight attacks on Sunday, the majority suffering from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Monday.

An AFP photographer reported damaged homes blackened by fire, long lines of charred cars, burned trees and smashed windows in the town.

"They burned more than 20 buildings," Huwara resident Kamal Odeh told AFP.

"Even the trees were not spared. They burned everything. They burned everything they found."

Wajeh Odeh, a member of the town's municipality, said 30 houses were burned and damaged while more than 100 cars were torched.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the settlers were under heavy protection from Israeli forces.

The Palestinian health ministry said 37-year-old Sameh Aqtash was shot dead during an attack on the nearby village of Zaatara. The ministry also said a Palestinian was critically wounded in the head.

The violence came hours after two Israeli settlers -- brothers Yagel Yaniv, 20, and Hallel Yaniv, 22 -- were shot dead by a Palestinian as they drove through Huwara on Sunday. The shooter fled the scene after the attack.

On Monday morning, the Israeli military told AFP no-one had been arrested over the arson or killing of Aqtash.

The search for the gunmen who fired on the two Jewish brothers is ongoing.

READ MORE:'They shot to kill': Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians in Nablus raid