WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli settlers injure dozens of Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Dozens of Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, raided the occupied West Bank town of Huwara and vandalised Palestinian property.
Israeli settlers injure dozens of Palestinians in occupied West Bank
The violence came days after Israeli forces launched their deadliest military raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
February 27, 2023

Israeli settlers have stormed the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, setting fire to several homes and cars and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

More than 350 Palestinians were injured during the overnight attacks on Sunday, the majority suffering from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Monday. 

An AFP photographer reported damaged homes blackened by fire, long lines of charred cars, burned trees and smashed windows in the town.

"They burned more than 20 buildings," Huwara resident Kamal Odeh told AFP.

"Even the trees were not spared. They burned everything. They burned everything they found."

Wajeh Odeh, a member of the town's municipality, said 30 houses were burned and damaged while more than 100 cars were torched.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the settlers were under heavy protection from Israeli forces. 

The Palestinian health ministry said 37-year-old Sameh Aqtash was shot dead during an attack on the nearby village of Zaatara. The ministry also said a Palestinian was critically wounded in the head. 

The violence came hours after two Israeli settlers -- brothers Yagel Yaniv, 20, and Hallel Yaniv, 22 -- were shot dead by a Palestinian as they drove through Huwara on Sunday. The shooter fled the scene after the attack. 

On Monday morning, the Israeli military told AFP no-one had been arrested over the arson or killing of Aqtash.

The search for the gunmen who fired on the two Jewish brothers is ongoing.

READ MORE:'They shot to kill': Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians in Nablus raid

RECOMMENDED

Israel's deadliest military raid

The violence came days after Israeli forces launched their deadliest military raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years, which claimed the lives of 11 Palestinians in the nearby city of Nablus.

The occupied West Bank is home to about 2.9 million Palestinians as well as an estimated 475,000 Jewish settlers, who live in state-approved settlements considered illegal under international law.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas accused Israel of "protecting terrorist acts perpetrated by settlers" in the occupied West Bank.

The Hamas movement, which rules besieged Gaza, called on Palestinians "to defend the city of Nablus and repel the settlers' terrorism."

The attacks in Huwara came amid talks in Jordan, where Israeli and Palestinian officials reportedly pledged to work to prevent further violence.

Since the start of this year, Israeli forces have killed 63 Palestinians, including children. 

Eleven Israeli civilians, including three children, a police officer and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

The violence follows the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since at least 2005.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

READ MORE:Israeli PM says will not freeze building settlements in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity