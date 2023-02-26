WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis killed in shooting amid rising tensions in occupied West Bank
Shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.
Israelis killed in shooting amid rising tensions in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
February 26, 2023

A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire in the town of Huwara in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said its medics were treating two men in their 20s who were critically injured. However, they were later announced to have died.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

RECOMMENDED

The shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.

READ MORE:'They shot to kill': Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians in Nablus raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity