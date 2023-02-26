WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatal bomb explosion rocks southwest Pakistan
The explosion occurred in a busy market in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.
Fatal bomb explosion rocks southwest Pakistan
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, ethnic Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan have long been targeting Pakistan's security forces across the province. / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
February 26, 2023

Police and local media report that at least four people were killed and over 20 injured in an explosion in southwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The explosion occurred in a busy market in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.

Police confirmed that at least four dead people and 20 injured were transported to a government hospital.

The bomb was planted on a motorbike parked outside a salon in the market, the police said, adding that condition of many injured people is critical.

READ MORE:One dead, over a dozen injured in fresh clashes at Afghan-Pakistani border

RECOMMENDED

Visuals aired on local broadcaster Dawn News showed rescue workers and locals shifting the injured in ambulances in a street strewn with broken glasses, pieces of stones, clothes and shoes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, ethnic Baloch separatists and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, a conglomerate of several militant groups in Pakistan, have long been targeting the security forces across the province.

The large Balochistan province, which also borders neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important due to its rich copper, zinc and natural gas reserves.

The province is also a key route of the $64 billion mega project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (PCEC), which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Balochistan's Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil and gas transportation.

READ MORE:Suicide bombing claimed by TTP kills, injures several in western Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity