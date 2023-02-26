Sunday, February 26, 2023

1303 GMT — Majority of Germans against tank, jet deliveries to Ukraine: Survey

A large proportion of Germans are against any move to give Ukraine tanks or fighter jets, a new survey shows.

Some 44 percent believe sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kiev is the wrong decision, according to the results of a survey by pollster YouGov.

At least 41 percent support the German government as it plans to send the first of 18 tanks to Ukraine by the end of March.

There was an overwhelming rejection when it comes to fighter jets, with 56 percent of respondents against the idea and only 27 percent in favour.

1045 GMT — No movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government

There has been no development for months in the discussion of possible NATO security guarantees for Ukraine, a government spokesperson has said.

"At the recent meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, this issue played no role at all," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement follows a recent report by The Wall Street Journal that said some of NATO's biggest European members are floating a defense pact with Ukraine.

1013 GMT — Ukrainian envoy presses Switzerland to greenlight arms deliveries

Switzerland "cannot be neutral" about Russia's war on Ukraine and must allow weapons deliveries to Kiev, according to the Ukrainian envoy in the country.

"Our country is fighting not only for its survival, but for all of Europe, for the free world," Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland, said in an interview with SonntagsZeitung newspaper published.

"For that, we need weapons, as many as possible – they will decide the fate of all of us," she added.

Venediktova said she respects Swiss neutrality, but urged it to "please let other countries send their Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine."

"In view of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Switzerland cannot be neutral," she said, reiterating that the conflict is about "defending the international legal order and human rights."

0733 GMT — West 'indirect accomplice' to Ukrainian crimes, says Russian president

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

"In today's conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?" Putin told Rossiya 1 state television on Sunday, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia. "They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

0134 GMT — Thousands across Europe, Türkiye march for Ukraine

Several cities in Europe saw demonstrations in favour of Ukraine as thousands protested the "special military operation" initiated by Russia.