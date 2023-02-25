WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis hold new mass rally against Netanyahu's judicial reforms
Tens of thousands protest against PM Netanyahu's new far-right coalition and its plans to clip powers of Supreme Court that critics say will undermine democracy.
Israelis hold new mass rally against Netanyahu's judicial reforms
People stand next to a bonfire on a road during a protest against Israeli far-right coalition in Tel Aviv on February 25, 2023. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 25, 2023

Flag-waving Israelis have gathered in a massive protest for the eighth straight week to press their opposition to government legal reforms critics see as a threat to democracy.

Israeli media reported on Saturday the crowds were again in the tens of thousands, after lawmakers this week took a step towards approving the reforms which are a cornerstone of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest administration, which took office in December.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, made coalition deals to form the most far-right government in the history of Israel.

Critics, including Supreme Court president Esther Hayut, have condemned the reforms as an assault on the independence of the judiciary.

Some Netanyahu detractors have also tied the proposals to his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies those charges and any link between the reforms and his own court case.

"We are very afraid we will become a fascist country. We are fighting for our country, for democracy, for equal rights for everyone," one protester in Tel Aviv, Ronit Peled, a 68-year-old retiree, told the AFP news agency.

"Democracy! Democracy!" others shouted, vowing not to give up.

RECOMMENDED

UN seeks pause in legislation

Netanyahu has presented the judicial reforms as key to restoring balance between the branches of government, arguing judges currently have too much power over elected officials.

The legislation would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges, and deny the Supreme Court the right to strike down any amendments to so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution.

Another element of the reforms would give the 120-member parliament the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes.

Analysts say such a derogation clause could allow lawmakers to uphold any annulment of the corruption charges Netanyahu is being tried on, should parliament vote to absolve him and the Supreme Court then rule against it.

On Tuesday, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk urged Israel to pause the legislation, saying the proposed changes "would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity