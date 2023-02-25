Nigeria is counting votes after a tightly contested election, with three frontrunners competing for the presidency of Africa's most populous democracy in a ballot marred by long delays.

Nearly 90 million people were eligible to vote on Saturday for President Muhammadu Buhari's successor, with many Nigerians hoping their new leader would tackle a widening security crisis, the sluggish economy and growing poverty.

For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a third serious candidate has emerged to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-way race sees former Lagos governor and APC candidate Bola Tinubu facing PDP's Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, and surprise third party candidate, Labour's Peter Obi, a one-time Anambra State governor.

In Lagos and other cities, eager crowds gathered to watch counting in polling centres, where ballots were tallied by hand before they were sent on electronically.

"One! Two! Three!" people counted out loud together as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer held up the ballot papers to crowds at one polling station in southern Port Harcourt.

"I want to make sure it's transparent and that the election is free and fair," said Juliette Ogbonda, a 30-year-old hotel receptionist, watching the counting.

'I came to vote and I will'