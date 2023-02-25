Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash in Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, on Friday around 9:15 pm and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometres) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors.

The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

