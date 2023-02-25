WORLD
Medical flight crashes in Nevada, all onboard killed
A medical flight carrying a patient and crew onboard crashes in Lyons County, Nevada. There are no survivors. All five people onboard have died.
The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member. / Reuters
By Emir Isci
February 25, 2023

Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash in Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, on Friday around 9:15 pm and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometres) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors.

The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site. NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 aeroplane.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The Weather Service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 am Friday and 4 am Sunday.

SOURCE:AP
