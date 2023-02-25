Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar for talks in Istanbul.

TRNC's Prime Minister Unal Ustel also attended the closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion on Saturday, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

No further details were released about the meeting, which comes as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the Feburary 6 earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,210 lives in the country’s southern regions.

TRNC was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls on UN, international community to recognise Northern Cyprus

Cyprus dispute

Prior to the earthquake, Türkiye urged the UN Security Council and the international community to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the equal international status of Turkish Cypriots.