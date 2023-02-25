TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Swedish Security Service: PKK/YPG terror group financed in Sweden
Under a memorandum signed between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists to gain membership in the NATO alliance.
Swedish Security Service: PKK/YPG terror group financed in Sweden
Türkiye says Sweden needs to do more to fulfill its promises, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terror group and the burning of Islam’s holy book the Quran in Stockholm. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
February 25, 2023

Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds. 

"I will not reveal the figures, but I can say that the PKK terrorist organisation provides significant financing for terrorism in our country", SAPO Deputy Head of Counter-Terrorism Department Susanna Trehörning told Swedish state broadcaster SVT. 

Stating that they are working to identify suspects, Trehörning noted that they caught a person who was collecting 'donations' to the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG at their workplace last week.

Previously, Sweden's Chief Negotiator for NATO Membership Oscar Stenström said that organised crime gangs finance the PKK. 

"Unlike Finland, the PKK has more financial resources in Sweden," he told to his country's state radio SR on January 29. 

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Sweden 'deliberately' endangering its NATO bid

RECOMMENDED

Sweden's NATO bid

Under a memorandum signed last June between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists to gain membership in the NATO alliance.

In the agreement, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and to extradite terror suspects to Türkiye, among other steps.

Türkiye says the countries, particularly Sweden, need to do more to fulfill their promises, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terror group and the burning of Islam’s holy book the Quran in Stockholm.

READ MORE: Majority of Finns reportedly support joining NATO without Sweden

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity