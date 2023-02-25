TÜRKİYE
Türkiye arrests attack-plotting PKK/KCK terrorist
Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 261 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria since Janurary 1.
By Eren Doguoglu
February 25, 2023

Turkish security forces have arrested a PKK/KCK terrorist, the country's Interior Ministry has said.

The woman, who was plotting a terrorist attack, was nabbed in Türkiye's central Konya province on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Gulda Bebek, codenamed Xweza Lilaw, has been operating as a so-called special force personnel in Iran within the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation.

She has been hiding in a residence in the Meram district, it added. Several guns, magazines, ampere meter, mini electric motor, small tube heads, and small bulbs were captured during the operation.

Turkish security forces have also “neutralised” 261 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria since Janurary 1, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

“We have demolished terror nests, lairs, and shelters of terrorists, and we will continue to destroy them,” Akar told commanders during a video conference in the southern Kilis province.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests over two dozen Daesh and PKK affiliated suspects

He reiterated that Türkiye respects the borders and sovereignty of its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, and is not eyeing “anyone’s land in any way.”

“We are working to ensure the security of our borders and our 85 million citizens. We have no other purpose,” he asserted.

A total of 532 terrorists have been neutralised since Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last April, Akar added.

The cross-border anti-terrorism offensive has focused on the PKK terror group’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

“The 302-kilometer (187-mile) line along the Iraqi border, which is difficult to monitor and control, was largely cleared of terrorists and taken under control,” said Akar.

Operation Claw-Lock was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

READ MORE:Türkiye warns allied countries against supporting PKK terror group: Akar

SOURCE:AA
