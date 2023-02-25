Turkish security forces have arrested a PKK/KCK terrorist, the country's Interior Ministry has said.

The woman, who was plotting a terrorist attack, was nabbed in Türkiye's central Konya province on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Gulda Bebek, codenamed Xweza Lilaw, has been operating as a so-called special force personnel in Iran within the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation.

She has been hiding in a residence in the Meram district, it added. Several guns, magazines, ampere meter, mini electric motor, small tube heads, and small bulbs were captured during the operation.

Turkish security forces have also “neutralised” 261 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria since Janurary 1, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

“We have demolished terror nests, lairs, and shelters of terrorists, and we will continue to destroy them,” Akar told commanders during a video conference in the southern Kilis province.

He reiterated that Türkiye respects the borders and sovereignty of its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, and is not eyeing “anyone’s land in any way.”