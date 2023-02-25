TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Istanbul
Azerbaijan was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes in Türkiye.
Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Istanbul
Besides sending 867 rescuers and medical personnel to the quake-hit region, Azerbaijan dispatched 15 planes, 395 trucks and a train of 25 containers carrying humanitarian aid supplies. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
February 25, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for talks in Istanbul.

Erdogan and Aliyev held a closed-door meeting on Saturday at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which comes as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the Feburary 6 earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,210 lives in the country’s southern regions.

Azerbaijan was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes.

Besides sending 867 rescuers and medical personnel to the quake-hit region, Azerbaijan dispatched 15 planes, 395 trucks and a train of 25 containers carrying humanitarian aid supplies.

Earlier this week, Turkish authorities announced rescue efforts ended in all provinces except Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the epicentere of the earthquakes.

Azad Haydarov, an official with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said: "As our president stresses, we will stay and continue to work here until all rescue and restoration efforts are finalised."

The teams of Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on the ground, shoulder to shoulder to save lives, he added.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Azerbaijani expert rescued 14 quake survivors with help of imaging device

'Sorry' for not doing more

While Azerbaijanis saved many lives by pulling people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings, an official said they are sorry for not being able to do more.

"We felt sorry" while pulling out bodies, said Murat Askerov, the team leader of Azerbaijani rescuers in Hatay, the southern province which was also hit by two fresh quakes on Tuesday. "In the first three days after we came to Kahramanmaras, we saved 53 people by working non-stop, day and night."

"We always stand by Türkiye, as a brotherly country and we will do all we can," he reiterated.

In total, Azerbaijani personnel, pulled out alive 53 people from the rubble and recovered 780 bodies. They have also established two tent cities in Kahramanmaras, joining the relief efforts meant not to leave the afflicted on the streets.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Azerbaijan hail three decades of strong diplomatic relations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity