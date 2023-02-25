Peru's President Dina Boluarte has announced the return of the country's ambassador in Mexico.

Boluarte said late on Friday that remarks made by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against her administration go against the international right to non-interference.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Boluarte ascended to the South American country's presidency on December 7 after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached following an attempt to dissolve Congress.

Boluarte accused Lopez Obrador of backing Castillo's attempt at a "coup d'etat."

"With his statements, Mr. Lopez violates the principle of international law about non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defense and promotion of democracy," she said in a television address.

Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Friday that Mexico will keep supporting Castillo, as he was "illegally ousted."

Boluarte's remarks come after a meeting between Lopez Obrador and Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, in Mexico earlier this week.

'Spurious government'

Last week, Lopez Obrador said he does not want to hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance, a regional trade bloc, to Peru because he considers it a "spurious" government.

The Pacific Alliance trade bloc is composed of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.