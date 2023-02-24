Russia and Ukraine have faced off at the UN Security Council [UNSC] on the first anniversary of their war, with their confrontation even extending to duelling moments of silence for the dead.

Friday's showdown began before the session formally started, with Russia's ambassador demanding to know why Ukraine was ahead of council members on the speakers list.

Most dramatically, in the middle of the meeting, the two countries tussled over tributes to the victims of the war. And it culminated with rival views on how to achieve peace.

Near the beginning, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that, "finally, on this tragic day, when we mourn lives, and destinies broken by Russia, I kindly ask everyone to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the aggression."

He rose to his feet. Everyone in the council chamber stood in silence.

But even in a moment of respect for the war dead, Ukraine and Russia were at odds.

As soon as Kuleba sat down, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia asked for the floor, saying: "We are getting to our feet to honour the memory of all victims of what has happened in Ukraine starting in 2014 — all of those who perished."

'All lives are priceless'

Nebenzia's use of 2014 and double emphasis on the word "all," were references to Russia's claims that the conflict with Ukraine began that year after Ukraine's Moscow-friendly president was driven from office by mass protests.

Russia responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and then threw its weight behind an insurgency in the mostly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine region known as Donbass that continues and which Putin has illegally annexed.

"All lives are priceless, and that is why we're rising to honour the memory of them all," Nebenzia said, referring to Russians, pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east as well as Ukrainians elsewhere in the country.

Nebenzia and Russian diplomats then rose to their feet, and slowly, apparently after some thought, other members in the council chamber rose until everyone in the chamber was standing silently for about a minute.

Although Moscow and Kiev keep precise numbers under wraps, Western estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of killed and wounded on both sides.

Nebenzia accused Malta, which holds the council's rotating presidency, of giving Ukraine preference in choosing it to speak first just because it is "part of your geopolitical project."

He also objected to foreign ministers of 14 European countries on the speakers list along with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, saying they all have the same EU position "and will bring no added value" to the debate.