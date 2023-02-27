Myth 1: Going under a doorway when an earthquake strikes

This is very outdated advice. In the past earthquakes in unreinforced masonry structures and adobe homes, the door frame was the only thing standing in the aftermath of the disaster. Hence why it led to the belief that doorways are the safest place in the house.

If you were at home during the event of an earthquake and you are looking to get yourself to safety, do not go under a doorway. Doorways are no safer than any other place in a house. You are safer practising the “drop, cover, and hold” manoeuvre under a sturdy or strong piece of furniture like a desk or a table.

Myth 2: We can stop earthquakes

We cannot prevent earthquakes or stop them once it has started. What we can do is mitigate their effects in their aftermath as much as possible, by building more safer structures, taking pre-emptive measures, and identifying earthquake faults and lands prone to sliding or liquefying during strong tremors.

Myth 3: Earthquake faults open wide enough to absorb people and buildings

One popular thing that a number of people believe and dread is a gaping fault. A fault that gapes wide enough to the point where skyscrapers and people will fall into it. However, gaping faults only exist in books, movies and television shows.

During the event of an earthquake, the ground moves across a fault, not away from it. If it was possible for a fault to open widely, there would not be any friction, hence there would be no earthquakes. Shallow crevasses can be formed during earthquake-induced landslides or other types of ground failures. Faults, however, do not gape open during an earthquake.

Myth 4: If the first few seconds of an earthquake are not powerful, there is no reason to run for safety

An earthquake's initial shake is not an indication of its potential full force. It is widely advised that at the moment upon feeling any shaking, take cover and hold on.

Myth 5: Earthquakes strike when the weather is hot and dry

It is a common belief that earthquakes are more frequent in certain types of weather. However, there is no correlation between weather and earthquakes. Earthquakes start many miles below the region affected by surface weather.

Every region or place in the world has a story about earthquake-related weather, and the type of weather is the type of weather that people remember when the earthquake occurred.

Myth 6: Large-magnitude earthquakes always hit early in the morning