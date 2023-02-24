TÜRKİYE
Erdogan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in phone call with Putin
President Erdogan voices Türkiye's readiness to contribute in any way to build a "ceasefire and negotiated solution" in the one-year-old Russia-Ukraine war.
"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," presidency said in a statement. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 24, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced.

"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a statement on Friday. 

"Expressing Türkiye’s sincere wish for the revival of the (grain) deal reached in Istanbul, President Erdogan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard," the presidency noted.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Erdogan thanked his Russian counterpart for his solidarity over the devastating earthquakes that hit the country's southern region. 

In a phone call earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the recent powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which marked its first anniversary.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "showing solidarity with Türkiye" in the wake of the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors which struck southern Türkiye on February 6.

Shaping peace

Erdogan also voiced his readiness to contribute "in any way they can to build a ceasefire and negotiated solution, and shape peace in the one-year-old Russia-Ukraine war."

On February 24, 2022, in an attack that Ukrainian authorities later said they already knew was inevitable at least a few days in advance, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine from the north, south, and east of the country.

Over 8,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 13,300 others injured since Russia started what it called "a special military operation" in Ukraine, according to the latest UN figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
