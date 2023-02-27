ISLAHIYE, Gaziantep — Abdi Dogan, 51, is rummaging through the rubble of his two-storeyed house in Islahiye, a small town in southeastern Türkiye. His daughters have very specific requests – one wants her flute, and another is looking for her favourite hair dryer.

It has been nearly three weeks since two earthquakes – measured at magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 – tore through the region, devastating towns and cities and killing almost 50,000 people in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

Dogan, his wife and four daughters managed to escape before it came tumbling down like most of the buildings in the region, close to the epicentre of the first earthquake in Kahramanmaras.

The family shifted to Denizli, about 900 km from Islahiye, and are being put up with a family member. They are not sure what the future holds for them.

“I came back from Denizli to rescue some of our memories,” Dogan tells TRT World. “My daughters asked me to collect some of their stuff, like a hair dryer and a bracelet, from our collapsed apartment. They told me, ‘father, please bring back those items so dear to us’.”

Of his four daughters, the second is married but stayed with her sisters the night the earthquakes struck. Dogan worked at a yarn factory, which was also heavily damaged and knocked out of service by the temblors.

The house, built by Dogan’s father two decades ago, holds countless memories for the family of six.

“When I take their items back to them, they can recall our old days, refresh their memories. So that would be a good feeling for them,” Dogan says.

He says that his third daughter, 18-year-old Havva Naz, was adamant that he look for and bring back her hair dryer and hair straightener.

“Havva Naz told me, ‘I don’t want to get a new hairdryer. Our old hair dryer is better than any new one’,” Dogan recalls.

“She has curly hair. I told her, you look better this way, so you don’t need a hair straightener. But she insisted that she wants straight hair,” he says. “It’s life. Some want curly hair while others like straight hair, like my daughter.”