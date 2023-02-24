The United States has transferred two brothers from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba to Pakistan, bringing the total number of people held at Guantanamo down to 32, the Pentagon said.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the repatriation of Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani to Pakistan.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the Government of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing US efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Both were arrested in 2002. Abdul Rabbani was an al Qaeda facilitator, while Mohammed Rabbani was a financial and travel facilitator for prominent al Qaeda leaders, according to the Pentagon's website.

