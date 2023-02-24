TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mastermind of Istanbul terror attack 'neutralised' in Syria — Türkiye
Turkish intelligence units "neutralise" PKK/YPG terrorist Halil Menci, mastermind of last year's bombing on Istiklal Avenue, in a pinpoint operation in northern Syria.
Mastermind of Istanbul terror attack 'neutralised' in Syria — Türkiye
A view of Istiklal Avenue decorated with Turkish flags after the deadly terror attack on November 13. / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 24, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have neutralised the mastermind of the bomb attack in Istanbul in northern Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed Halil Menci in a pinpoint operation, media outlets reported citing security sources on Friday.

Turkish authorities were on the hunt for Menci, a member of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, who carried out the deadly attack in Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and wounded 81 more on November 13, 2022.

MIT's special operations team had been closely following Menci after it was learned that he was being protected by the terror group and was in contact with senior YPG members.

Menci, who directed the perpetrators of the Istanbul bomb attack, Ahlam Albashir and Bilal Hassan, and enabled Hassan to escape abroad, was “neutralised" in northeastern Qamishli city which is under the PYD/YPG control.

RECOMMENDED

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Footage shows how Istanbul bomber carried out Sunday's attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat