Israel's far-right government has granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, settlement backers and opponents said.

Thursday's move defies growing international opposition to construction in the occupied territory of Palestine.

The announcement came just days after the UN Security Council passed a statement strongly criticising Israeli illegal settlement construction on occupied Palestinian lands.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, blocked what would have been an even tougher legally binding resolution, with diplomats saying they had received Israeli assurances of refraining from unilateral acts for six months.

The new approvals took place during a two-day meeting that ended on Thursday and appeared to contradict those claims.

The US has repeatedly criticised Israeli settlement construction, saying it undermines hopes for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, but taken no action to stop it.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group that attended the meeting, said a planning committee granted approvals for some 7,100 new housing units across the occupied West Bank.

The group said the committee scheduled a meeting next month to discuss plans to develop a strategic area east of occupied Jerusalem known as E1.

The US in the past has blocked the project, which would largely bisect the occupied West Bank and which critics say would make it impossible to end Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands.

Lior Amihai, the group's incoming director, said some 5,200 housing units were in the early stages of planning, while the remainder were approved for near-term construction. He also said construction was approved in four unauthorised outposts.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had pledged not to legalise any more wildcat outposts. He made the promise after retroactively legalising 10 existing outposts earlier this month.

The Israeli government is "spitting on the face of the US, only a few days after announcing that they committed to them that there would be no advancement of settlements in the near future," said Peace Now.

Nabil Shaath, a senior Palestinian official, appealed to the United States to intervene. "The American side is required to stop this violation, which will not lead to any peace or stability in the region," he said.

There was no immediate US reaction.