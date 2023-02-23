A nine-year-old Syrian girl whose fate captured the tragedy, hope and heartbreak of this month's earthquake after spending 40 hours under the rubble has been taken to Türkiye for treatment.

Local officials told the AFP news agency on Thursday that Sham Sheikh Mohammed, who may have to have her legs amputated, and her brother Omar, 15, crossed from opposition-held northwest Syria at the Bab al Hawa border post.

They were the first of those rescued from the rubble of the February 6 quakes to be given authorisation to enter Türkiye for treatment from opposition-run areas.

The powerful twin quakes killed nearly 49,000 people across Türkiye and parts of Syria.

Video footage of Sham being rescued went viral, and the White Helmets rescue group had called on social media for prayers that she might be spared amputation.

Crush syndrome

Like other survivors, Sham is suffering from what doctors call crush syndrome.