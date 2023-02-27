The wooden planks stick out from the mounds of fresh earth as far as the eye can see. Each plank has a number roughly written on the surface – 1…5….50….100….500…1000…2000. The number continues to grow by the hour.

This is the new graveyard at the Narlica neighbourhood in Antakya, one of the worst-hit areas of the February 6 twin earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria. Another fresh 6.4 magnitude temblor this week added to the misery of the already suffering people.

The burial ground has unofficially come to be called the “graveyard of the unidentified” – a testimony to the sheer scale of death and devastation unleashed by one of the most unpredictable forces of nature.

Two separate sections of the burial ground include graves of Turkish natives of Antakya and Syrian refugees – the biggest district of Hatay province located along the Mediterranean coast about 680 km from the capital Ankara.

Even as the grieving country continued to bury the dead – more than 43,500 at the last count – the unclaimed bodies posed a big challenge to the authorities.

Many families have been wiped out, and no immediate relative is left to identify the bodies. In some cases, the bodies require DNA testing for identification. But that has to wait.

Ali Fuat Atik, the governor of the Denizli province, has been tasked with managing the burial process in Hatay.

“We are trying to do everything we can to manage this operation efficiently. We have even marked the graves using satellite images, so nothing gets mixed up,” Atik tells TRT World.

There is a flurry of activity at the graveyard – located off a major road that connects Antakya to Reyhanli, another town in the province.

Police and soldiers man the entrance as medical staff working in the autopsy section walk about hurriedly in protective gear. One worker marks the graves with numbers. Two workers bury the remains in body bags even as more bodies are brought into the prosecutor’s office for identification. Those who can’t be identified or remain unclaimed find a place in the new section of the burial site.

More than 4,000 have been buried in the graveyard, which has been carved out in an open field. The identity of around 1,700 people remained unknown.