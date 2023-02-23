A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast.

The photo shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below.

It was taken on February 3 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon released the image on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on February 4 by an F-22 Raptor fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile.

The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within US territorial waters.

